Newcastle United can use Joelinton to sweet-talk Salzburg Trippier replacement - must beat Chelsea and Arsenal
Newcastle United need reinforcements in January but could miss out on a long linked transfer target with Serie A giants Juventus interested.
Having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and the Champions League this month, and slipped to sixth in the league, the upcoming transfer window looks of crucial importance to Eddie Howe and Newcastle United.
The Magpies boss is having to deal with a long list of injury worries as the fixtures come thick and fast over the festive period and the side needs reinforcements in order to kickstart their form in the New Year.
Newcastle United could lean on Joelinton pulling power for full-back transfer move
Newcastle United want to leverage the pulling power of Brazilian midfielder Joelinton should they launch a quest to sign Red Bull Salzburg star Amar Dedic in January.
The Sun reports that the Magpies are vying against Chelsea and Roma for the right-back, who is viewed as a long-term Kieran Trippier replacement but could be favourites to secure the move as Dedic shares an agent with Joelinton. Newcastle United scouts are believed to have been watching the 21-year-old in Salzburg's Champions League matches and admire the player's versatility on either flank.
Arsenal and Barcelona have also been linked with the defender, whose future could be in the hands of Magpies man Joelinton and his relationship with his agent.
Magpies could miss out on obvious Premier League signing
It seems inevitable that Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips will leave the Etihad Stadium next month in search of greater playing time. The England international has Euro 2024 firmly in his sights but has been glued to the bench at the Champions.
Newcastle United have long been linked with a move for the former Leeds United man and Sandro Tonali's lengthy betting ban added fuel to the fire of those rumours. On paper, Phillips seems like a classic Howe player and an obvious solution to the void left by the Italian.
However, PA report that the Magpies are not favourites to sign Phillips with Italian giants Juventus also linked with the star. The midfielder wants guarantees over game time and that is something the Serie A side may be able to offer more convincingly - a fully fit and available Newcastle United squad could see the player fighting for his role once again.