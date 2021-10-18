Newcastle United can't 'carry on' regardless with Steve Bruce in charge

The club, however, can’t carry on regardless. United’s new owners saw this for themselves at St James’s Park yesterday, when fans welcomed them to the club.

For the first time in a long time, there was a sense of occasion at the stadium, which was empty for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Newcastle’s players rose to that occasion early in the game – and took the lead – but the performance quickly unravelled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilson’s second-minute strike turned out to be the club’s only shot on target all afternoon, and the 3-2 defeat left the winless club 19th in the Premier League with just three points from eight games.

The club can’t carry on like this – there’s just too much at stake.

Newcastle’s fans again called for Bruce to go – there were more “we want Brucie out” chants late in the game – and the 60-year-old, on a rolling contract at St James’s Park, is seemingly in an untenable position at the club ahead of Saturday’s game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Asked if he’d still be in charge for the fixture, Bruce said: “That’s for other people to decide.

Steve Bruce yesterday.

“If I was reading everything or seeing everything last week, I may not have been here today, but my job is to get results.

“If you have not won in seven or eight, you come under pressure, and that’s the Premier League. It’s a big league for big boys, and I’ll carry on the best I can until told otherwise.”

Bruce – who had hit out at journalists before the Tottenham game – knows his time is up at the club he has served for the past two years.

It’s just a case of how the new owners want to proceed. Is there a new manager ready to step in? Or do they want Bruce to stay until an appointment can be made? Or are they prepared to relieve Bruce of his duties and put Graeme Jones, his assistant, in temporary charge?

The club faces a tough run of games up to January’s transfer window – and tough decisions need to be made now. It’s time for a change.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.