Bruno Guimaraes has spoken about what lies ahead of Newcastle United prepare for their return to the Champions League.

Bruno Guimaraes spoke openly about writing his name into the history of Newcastle United when he made a £35m move to Tyneside during the January 2022 transfer window.

The Brazil international has already ensured he will be remembered long after his time at St James Park is over after becoming the first Magpies skipper to lift major silverware since Bobby Moncur in 1969 and the first United captain to lift major domestic silverware since Jimmy Scoular in 1955. Guimaraes cut an emotional figure in the aftermath of his side’s Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool earlier this season as he played an integral role in ending Newcastle’s painfully long wait for a trophy - but now the former Lyon midfielder has set his sights on bringing further success to Tyneside.

Despite suffering a 1-0 home defeat against Everton on the final day of the season, Manchester United’s 2-0 victory against Aston Villa ensured Guimaraes and his team-mates will play Champions League football once again next season after they secured the top five finish that was required to return to European football’s top table for the second time in three seasons.

The Champions League’s new format, which was introduced this season, now means Newcastle will face an additional eight fixtures in the revamped league phase of UEFA’s premier club competition and that means an increasingly hectic fixture schedule as Howe’s side look to make a successful defence of the Carabao Cup and end Newcastle’s 71-year wait to lift the FA Cup.

With the Magpies boss holding transfer talks with the St James Park hierarchy this week, a hectic summer of activity is anticipated as Newcastle look to add further quality to their squad ahead of another exciting season. Guimaraes reflected on the events of the last ten months and admitted the United squad ‘is a little bit short’ and called for more players to be brought in as they prepare for a return to the Champions League in August.

The former Lyon star told Sky Sports: “We have improved a lot, but I think we’re not at the level that I want. I think for next season, we are going to need more players to be honest with you because I think the squad is a little bit short. We have seen it last year when we played in the Champions League, we lost some players for injury and then it was busy for us. I think we can improve our level because next year, our season will have one more competition. We need to work hard now, have an amazing holiday. We need to improve of course but we’re very, very happy."

He continued: “I feel very well, feel unbelievable. I think for me, it has been an unbelievable year. First year as a captain, played 38 of 38 games in the Premier League. I’m very, very happy. Winning a trophy for this club. What a season. I will always remember this one. I’m very, very happy and proud of our team, of myself, of these fans. Next season, we go back again. We never stop. We’ve won a cup, but we want more."

