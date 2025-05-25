Newcastle United 0-1 Everton player ratings: Here’s how Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and co fared at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United lost 1-0 to Everton at St James’ Park - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made one change to the side that lost 1-0 at Arsenal last weekend with Alexander Isak coming back from a groin injury in place of Callum Wilson, who dropped to the bench.

The Magpies went into the game knowing a win would guarantee Champions League qualification for next season.

Newcastle sat fourth at the start of the afternoon, ahead of Chelsea and Aston Villa on goal difference and just a point clear of seventh-placed Nottingham Forest.

It was a frustrating first half for Newcastle, who had a few chances but couldn’t break the deadlock.

It was Everton who took the lead midway through the second half as Carlos Alcaraz headed into the bottom right corner of the goal. Newcastle now needed a goal or a Manchester United goal against Aston Villa in order to secure Champions League qualification.

Manchester United’s FA Cup win cost Newcastle Europe last season but they were their Champions League saviours this time with a 2-0 win against Villa which meant even defeat would be enough for Eddie Howe’s side. It may have been a performance to forget, but ultimately it was job done.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 7

Reacted well to parry James Garner’s strike to safety. Made an excellent save to tip over Carlos Alcaraz’s header in the first half and did well again to deny him early in the second.

Jacob Murphy - 3

Caught out defensively on a few occasions. Poor on the ball and often hesitant, conceding possession in the build-up to Everton’s opener. A great season, but a shocking display by his standards.

Fabian Schar - 6

Played some searching cross-field passes. Booked when covering for Murphy’s error. Blasted a shot narrowly over from distance in the second half.

Sven Botman - 6

Forced a couple of saves from Pickford from Sandro Tonali's corners. Had a couple of shaky moments before being withdrawn in the second half.

Dan Burn - 5

Strong in the air and looked to get forward and bring the ball out in the first half. Moved out to left back for the second half and Newcastle struggled to adapt to the change. Beaten by Alcaraz for Everton’s opener.

Tino Livramento - 7

Brought some energy down the left and did well to break away and win a free-kick. Put a great ball in for Harvey Barnes but the winger couldn’t get a shot away. Newcastle’s bright spark, which isn’t saying much.

Sandro Tonali - 6

Got dispossessed on a few occasions in the early exchanges. Forced a good save from Jordan Pickford from distance.

Bruno Guimaraes - 4

Guilty of some loose passes. Tried to push forward and make things happen but was poor by his standards. Forced a stoppage time save from Pickford.

Harvey Barnes - 4

Tried to slip in Alexander Isak but made a complete hash of it. Had a good opportunity midway through the first half but couldn’t get a shot away at the back post. But a dangerous ball in that was punched clear by Pickford. Very sloppy with the ball at times.

Anthony Gordon - 5

Blasted over from distance in the opening five minutes. Had a frustrating start but grew into the game before being hooked at half-time.

Alexander Isak - 5

A couple of heavy touches early on. Drilled an angled shot at Pickford and forced another save from the Everton goalkeeper in the second half. Volleyed over from a corner.

Substitutes

Joe Willock - 5

On for Gordon 46: Made little impact.

Kieran Trippier - 6

On for Botman 62: Newcastle conceded moments after his introduction. Hit a free-kick wide in the closing stages.

On for Murphy 68: Had a couple of tidy touches but didn’t threaten the goal.

On for Barnes 88: