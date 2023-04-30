News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United player set to miss rest of season

Eddie Howe fears that one Newcastle United player will not play against this season.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 30th Apr 2023, 19:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 19:47 BST

Club captain Jamaal Lascelles sat out this afternoon’s 3-1 win over Southampton.

The defender had suffered a calf injury in the gym, and Howe says it “looks like” the 29-year-old’s campaign is over.

“He’s picked up a calf injury in the gym,” United’s head coach told BBC Radio Newcastle. “It looks like his season could be over. A really big disappointment for us, because he’s been incredible behind the scenes. It’s a big blow.”

Lascelles has been limited to seven Premier League appearances this season by the form of Fabian Schar.

Meanwhile, Sean Longstaff missed the Southampton game with a foot injury.

The midfielder had suffered the injury in Thursday night’s 4-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park.

“Sean picked up a knock on his foot,” said Howe. “There’s no break or fracture, we think. So we just hope it’s bad bruising. He wasn’t able to perform for us today. But hopefully he’ll be back very soon.”

