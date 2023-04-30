Newcastle United player set to miss rest of season

Club captain Jamaal Lascelles sat out this afternoon’s 3-1 win over Southampton.

The defender had suffered a calf injury in the gym, and Howe says it “looks like” the 29-year-old’s campaign is over.

“He’s picked up a calf injury in the gym,” United’s head coach told BBC Radio Newcastle. “It looks like his season could be over. A really big disappointment for us, because he’s been incredible behind the scenes. It’s a big blow.”

Lascelles has been limited to seven Premier League appearances this season by the form of Fabian Schar.

Meanwhile, Sean Longstaff missed the Southampton game with a foot injury.

The midfielder had suffered the injury in Thursday night’s 4-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park.