Kieran Trippier is keen to see Sunderland back in the Premier League – as he wants to play in a Tyne-Wear derby.

Newcastle United's stand-in captain, signed from Atletico Madrid last year, helped the club finish fourth in the Premier League last season

Trippier – who has also played for Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley – has experienced North London, Madrid and East Lancashire derbies, and he is now keen to play for Newcastle in a game against Sunderland.

The club, which was relegated from the Premier League in 2017, is in the Championship.

Speaking on Jill Scott's Coffee Club, the 32-year-old right-back said: “I was not supporting Sunderland, but, for the city, it would be good to have a big derby in the league again. When you play your local rivals, it's everything.

“I played in the north London derby and the Madrid derbies – they're great games.”

Big decision

Trippier's decision to leave Atletico and join Newcastle was questioned at the time given that the club he was signing for was 19th in the Premier League.

Yet, within 18 months, United under Eddie Howe had qualified for Champions League football following a phenomenal campaign.

"Newcastle has been quality, a good manager, and we're all pulling in the right direction," said the England international.

“Since I first signed, (when the club was) 19th in the league, we've performed very well. Our goal wasn't Champions League at the start of the season, I have to be honest.