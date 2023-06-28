It's finally time for Newcastle United fans to move on – after £40m transfer deal

One player has been linked with Newcastle United more than any other over the past 12 months.

That player, of course, is James Maddison.

Maddison is due to undergo a medical at Tottenham Hotspur today ahead of a £40million move to the club.

Many Newcastle fans, however, had hoped that Maddison – who has a year left on his contract at relegated Leicester City – would be travelling to the North East this summer ahead of the club's return to the Champions League.

United tried to sign the England international last summer after being given some encouragement that agreements could be reached with both the club and player.

That did not turn out to be the case, as Newcastle had two bids turn down.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe. (Pic: Getty Images)

Howe's 'respect'

Eddie Howe – who has followed Maddison's career closely – refused to talk about the club’s interest in him at the time, though he did speak about the Coventry-born player’s “brilliance” ahead of United’s Boxing Day visit to the King Power Stadium.

"I have full respect for him and his abilities,” said Newcastle’s head coach in December. “I have seen him grow from a Football League player to a Premier League player. He’s been brilliant.

"He has been a great advert for the Premier League, but he’s a Leicester City player – and I fully respect that. I'd never talk about another contracted player coming here."

Fans have talked a lot about the prospect of Maddison arriving at St James’ Park over the past 12 months.

And that’s not a surprise given his ability and vision on the ball.

Big numbers

Maddison scored 10 goals, and created nine more, in 30 appearances for struggling Leicester last season.

Just imagine how much better he would do in a strong team, such as the one Howe guided to a fourth-placed finish last season.

The 26-year-old will instead improve a Tottenham team which was found wanting in the 2023/24 campaign and is not in a European competition next season.

Newcastle, looking for two midfielders this summer, have already agreed a £60million deal for AC Milan's Sandro Tonali, and the club's recruitment team will have already moved on from Maddison.

The club could instead try to sign 22-year-old RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.