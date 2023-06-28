News you can trust since 1849
Anthony Gordon makes Newcastle United admission

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon's determined to make the most of the European Under-21 Championship ahead of a hugely-important club campaign.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 28th Jun 2023, 07:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 08:26 BST

Anthony Gordon has revealed what held him back in his first few months as a Newcastle United player.

Gordon – who joined the club from Everton in January – is with England’s Under-21 squad at the European Under-21 Championship.

The 22-year-old scored in a 2-0 win over Israel on Sunday which guaranteed Lee Carsley’s side a place in the quarter-finals. England complete their group stage campaign with a fixture against Germany tonight.

Gordon went into the tournament determined to build his fitness ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

The £45million winger – who scored his first Newcastle goal on the final weekend of the 2023/24 season – only made four starts as the club secured a fourth-placed finish

And Gordon has admitted that he "didn't feel fit enough" when on the pitch when asked about his start at the club.

"That was based on me not feeling fit enough during games for Newcastle, with the way we play and the way the manager (Eddie Howe) wants us to play, which is so intense," said Gordon. 

"I felt like I could use this tournament to really push myself to go back into a really good place. 

"I’m still getting tired around 70-75 minutes, so I feel like the longer the tournament goes on, I’ll feel better and fitter."

Anthony Gorodon celebrates his first Newcastle United goal. (Pic: Getty Images)Anthony Gorodon celebrates his first Newcastle United goal. (Pic: Getty Images)
New role

Gordon has been played through the middle by Carsley, who wanted "multi-functional" players in his squad.

“The players nowadays are multi-functional," said the Under-21 head coach. "Part of the squad selection was having that flexibility to play with a different kind of nine (striker).

“I see pretty much any of the forward players, whether they’re wide players or forwards, being able to do that nine."

Changes

Carsley could make changes for the Germany game to get more players minutes ahead of the knockout stages.

“We’ve got a highly motivated squad of players, but now it's important that they all feel part of it, and that they all get game time, so it’s good that we have put ourselves in the position that we have going into the Germany game," said Carsley.

Gordon could be away until July 8 if England go all the way in the tournament, which is being staged in Romania and Georgia.

