The Newcastle captain is hoping to help the club end its trophy drought and progress to the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup with a win against Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth at St James’s Park on Tuesday night (7:45pm kick-off). The Magpies have already hosted The Cherries this season with an Alexander Isak penalty rescuing a 1-1 draw.

But since that disappointing afternoon, Eddie Howe’s side haven’t looked back as they’ve picked up 22 points out of the last 24 available to climb up to the third in the Premier League table. Newcastle head into Tuesday night's match as the second highest ranked side left in the competition behind Manchester City, who host holders Liverpool.

"We're preparing to win the game,” Lascelles said. “We faced them here in the league and it's difficult to play against them. I'm sure the manager will find a way to help us break them down.

Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brentford FC at St. James Park on October 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“It's a huge game for us. We don't want to get carried away but we've got a great opportunity to push on and that starts Tuesday. It is going to be a tough decision for the manager because we've got a really fit squad and everyone has been playing really well so it's healthy competition all over the pitch.”

Lascelles has started in the previous two rounds in the Carabao Cup, scoring in the 2-1 win at Tranmere Rovers before keeping a clean sheet in the penalty shootout win over Crystal Palace.

“I want to play every game but at the same time I understand that if the team is playing well, you don't change the team,” he added. “As a professional you accept that and make sure you up your standards even more and be ready when called upon.”

When discussing the prospect of lifting a trophy as Newcastle captain, Lascelles believes that the first full season under new ownership would be the ‘perfect’ time to do it.