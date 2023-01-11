Newcastle United Carabao Cup draw: Eddie Howe's side avoid Manchester United in semi-final draw

Eddie Howe’s team beat Leicester City 2-0 at St James’s Park last night thanks to goals from Dan Burn and Joelinton to reach the competition’s last four for the first time in more than 47 years.

And the club has been drawn against Southampton, who knocked out favourites Manchester City tonight. The first leg will be played at the St Mary’s Stadium. Manchester United face Nottingham Forest in the other tie. The first legs are scheduled to take place in the week starting January 23. The return legs will be played the following week.

Asked after the Leicester game if he was looking forward to the semi-final, United head coach Howe pointed to Sunday’s home Premier League game against Fulham.

Howe said: “We’ll obviously look at who we get, but I think it has to take a back seat. Although there’ll be excitement about it, the Premier League’s hugely important to us.”

