Newcastle will travel to Wembley Stadium for their first cup final this century against Man United on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off). The Newcastle end has sold out and tens of thousands of Geordies are set to travel to London over the next day or so.

Wor Flags displays have been a constant in matchdays at St James’s Park since the takeover in October 2021 and that is set to continue at Wembley Stadium for the cup final on Sunday with another display arranged.

But ahead of making the trip down to the capital, Wor Flags left a ‘leaving present’ on the iconic Angel of the North sculpture overlooking the A1 in Gateshead.

Draped over the 20 metre sculpture was a black and white Newcastle United ‘shirt’ with the message ‘howay the lads 2023 Wembley’.

