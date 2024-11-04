Newcastle United chief executive officer Darren Eales was present at St James’ Park for the unveiling of the new club store last week.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle’s flagship store opened after five months of refurbishment following the club’s new £30million per-season deal with Adidas. The new store at St James’ Park features an ‘enhanced layout’ with an added escalator, more till points, a new kit customisation area, historic memorabilia and ‘immersive imagery’.

The store also includes an ‘experimental zone’ with a huge 8K LED screen and a 10-metre steel replica of the Tyne Bridge above the newly added escalator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club CEO Darren Eales, who is set to step down from his role in the near future, was filmed walking around the new ‘best in class’ club store.

“It's part of our journey, it's everything we're doing in the club from STACK, everything we've tried to do to be 'best in class', this is just another example,” Eales said.

“Shoutout to the ownership and Adidas in terms of the investment this took but we're really excited for the supporters and the feedback they're going to get.”

Newcastle’s chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone said: “The transformation is incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Alongside our partners, Adidas, we have invested significantly into the store, and we are delighted to present our supporters with, what we believe, will be a world-class retail experience.

“We would like to put on record our sincere appreciation for all the support provided to us by Adidas, alongside the many other contributors and contractors who supported the project.

The replica Tyne Bridge at Newcastle’s new club store. | NewcastleWorld

"We have focused on enhancing every aspect of the store, from recognising our history and heritage in the design, through to creating an immersive digital experience, whilst striving to deliver exceptional service, even on busy matchdays.

"Supporters will have access to the best and widest range of Adidas kit, clothing and official merchandise anywhere, direct from the club, with the promise of even more exciting product ranges to come. The store will also feature the club's own-brand products and other lines of clothing, and accessories, from the likes of New Era and Taylor Made."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest upgrade at St James’ Park follows the St James’ STACK fan zone next to the stadium which opened in the summer. The club have also announced plans to open a new club store at Metrocentre in Gateshead later this month.

An official Newcastle retail concession has also opened at Fenwick’s city-centre store. It will remain open on the lower ground floor at Fenwick until Friday, 31 January 2025.