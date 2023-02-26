Speaking ahead of Newcastle’s first major cup final in 24 years, Eales encouraged fans to be ‘annoying’. The comment was a clear reference to Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag’s pre-match comments about Eddie Howe’s side in which he described them as ‘an annoying team to play against’.

Man United were hit with an FA charge for failing to control their players during the 0-0 draw with Newcastle at Old Trafford back in October.

Since then, both sides have progressed through to the Carabao Cup final, leading to a Geordie invasion of London.

Eales said: “You guys have taken over. On behalf of the club I want to say a huge thank you to you guys because you’ve been through the club through thick and thin and it’s been a lot of thin recently but we’re back lads, I’m telling you.

“Your support is unbelievable, it’s amazing, we’re raising money for Wor Flags. Thanks to Wor Flags.

“But what I want to do most of all today is, let’s be bloody annoying. Let’s annoy them, let’s get a cup!