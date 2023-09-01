Newcastle have made five major signings so far this summer with Yankuba Minteh joining from Odense, Sandro Tonali arriving from AC Milan, Harvey Barnes signed from Leicester City, Tino Livramento from Southampton and Lewis Hall on loan from Chelsea with an obligation to buy. Including the £28million United will pay Chelsea for Hall next summer, the club have spent over £150million on new players so far this transfer window.

And with that, their incoming business is understood to be concluded. A point reinforced by the club’s CEO in Monaco on Thursday night.

Speaking following Newcastle United’s Champions League group stage draw, Eales said: “I think we’re pretty much set with what we’ve done.

“We’re excited about the additions we’ve made in this transfer window. And as I said before, we’ve got a great squad that can really compete in this competition [Champions League].”

Newcastle were drawn into Group F in the Champions League alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in what has already been labelled the ‘group of death’. It will be the club’s first Champions League campaign since the 2002-03 season.