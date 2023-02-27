Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan's reaction to Carabao Cup defeat

Manchester United beat Howe’s team 2-0 at Wembley yesterday thanks to a strike from Casemiro and an own goal from Sven Botman.

Newcastle chairman and Public Investment Fund governor Al-Rumayyan’s attended the game – and he embraced Howe before he collected his runners-up medal.

Asked what he felt that Al-Rumayyan would have taken from the final, United's head coach said: “I think he will have been probably very interested in today as a whole in terms of the atmosphere and the experience, and I’m sure he’ll be disappointed to lose, as we all are connected with Newcastle.

“From my little embrace with him there when we picked up our medals he was very positive.”

Howe spoke about the “immense hurt” that he felt following the defeat, though he added that he’d take positives from the game.

“Yeah, it hurts immensely,” said Howe. “You feel like you have failed. You feel like you have not achieved what you wanted to, so naturally all the negative sea of emotion hits you, and that’s how it should be in that moment, I don’t think there is any other way to feel.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is greeted by co-owner Amanda Staveley and chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan after the game.

“With defeats, you sometimes you can take positives from it. That is what I want to do. I’m an optimistic person in difficult moments. That’s what I have to be in the next few days.”

