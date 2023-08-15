Newcastle United join Man Utd & Arsenal as they discover Champions League group stage draw fate
Newcastle United’s Champions League group stage draw status has been confirmed.
As expected, Newcastle will enter the draw in pot four as a result of the latest Champions League qualifying round results. There was a very slim chance The Magpies could scrape into pot three if all six teams who enter the group stage from the qualifying rounds had a lower coefficient than Eddie Howe’s side.
Newcastle’s coefficient of 21.914 is the third lowest of the 26 teams who have qualified for the Champions League as it stands.
And pot four has now been guaranteed that at least one club entering through the qualifying rounds will have a higher coefficient than United.
Molde’s 3-2 aggregate win over KI and Galatasaray’s 4-0 aggregate win over Olimpija Ljubljana means the two sides will meet and the play-off round later this month. With both Molde and Galatasaray having a higher coefficient than Newcastle and one of them guaranteed to qualify, The Magpies’ place in pot four is certain regardless of other qualifying results.
Being drawn as a pot four club means Newcastle would theoretically be put into a more difficult group as they will be the lowest ranked side in their group in terms of a UEFA coefficient.
Pots one and two have already been confirmed featuring Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal from the Premier League while pots three and four remain subject to change based on which teams are still to qualify. The Champions League group stage draw will be made on August 31.
Pot one
Manchester City
Sevilla
Barcelona
Napoli
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain
Benfica
Feyenoord
Pot two
Real Madrid
Manchester United
Inter Milan
Borussia Dortmund
Atletico Madrid
RB Leipzig
Porto
Arsenal
Pot three (confirmed)
Shakhtar Donetsk
Red Bull Salzburg
AC Milan
Lazio
Red Star Belgrade
Pot three or pot four
Real Sociedad
Celtic
Six teams TBC via qualifying
Pot four (confirmed)
Union Berlin
Lens