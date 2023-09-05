Watch more videos on Shots!

Hayden was close to joining both Luton Town and Sheffield Wednesday during the latter stages of the transfer window but neither deal materialised before Friday’s deadline. Now the 28-year-old has joined Beligan side Standard Liege on a season-long loan deal.

Standard Liege were able to complete a deal as the Belgian transfer window does not close until Wednesday, September 6.

Unlike Hayden’s previous loan spell at Norwich City, the loan to the Belgian Pro League outfit does not include an obligation to buy clause. The midfielder’s loan to Norwich would have become permanent had he met certain performance related criteria.

But an injury-hit 2022-23 campaign limited Hayden to just 14 appearances for The Canaries.

The former Arsenal midfielder joined Newcastle in 2016 and went on to make 171 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals. He played a key role in the 2016-17 Championship win while also helping The Magpies re-establish themselves back in the Premier League.

Following his loan spell at Norwich, Hayden did not return to Newcastle and has trained away from the club throughout the summer. This is despite the player still having three years remaining on his current contract at the club.

