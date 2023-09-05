Newcastle United midfielder Eddie Howe loves has made a major decision regarding his future
Elliot Anderson has been called-up to the senior Scotland national team for the first time ahead of this month’s matches against Cyprus and England.
Newcastle’s 20-year-old academy product has been capped by both England and Scotland at youth level but has opted to represent the latter at senior level. Anderson could make his debut in the Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus on September 8 or against England at Hampden Park on September 12.
Anderson was born in England but is eligible to represent Scotland through his paternal grandmother, who is from Glasgow. Following an impressive pre-season, the young midfielder is still waiting to make his first start of the campaign for The Magpies but remains a regular substitute in Eddie Howe’s side.
Anderson has made 32 first-team appearances for Newcastle in total as he eyes his senior Scotland debut over next week.
Reflecting on Anderson’s call-up, Magpies boss Eddie Howe said: “It’s great for Elliot that he’s decided to give his allegiance to Scotland and I fully support that and that’s what he wants to do.
“He’s a real talent, he’s training very well, he’s playing very well for us. He’s going to be a big part of our season this year and a great experience awaits for him.”
Anderson has previously represented England at Under-19 level and the English Football Association were understood to be looking to tempt the Newcastle midfielder back into their youth set-up.
Amid the ‘tug-of-war’ for his national allegiance, Anderson opted to focus on first-team duties with Newcastle as he helped the club secure a top four finish last season.
Still, Anderson’s call-up to the Scotland senior squad would not prevent him from representing England should he wish, but there are several complexities that would have to be considered.
Anderson would still be eligible to play for England in the future providing he makes no more than three competitive appearances for Scotland before the age of 21, doesn’t represent Scotland at a major tournament and at least three years have passed since his previous appearance for Scotland.