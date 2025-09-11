Newcastle United make Champions League U-turn after supporter backlash

Newcastle United will return to Champions League action against Barcelona at St James’ Park next week.

Newcastle United have cancelled 45 tickets purchased by a school in Dundee for the club’s upcoming Champions League match against Barcelona at St James’ Park.

The match will take place on September 18 (8pm kick-off) and marks Newcastle’s return to Europe’s elite club competition.

As such, the demand for tickets has been significant after over 110,000 fans queued virtually for the member sale on Tuesday with the majority proving unsuccessful.

Understandably, when a private school based almost 200 miles away from Newcastle advertised that it had secured at least 45 tickets for the match, it was not well received by Newcastle supporters.

The High School of Dundee claimed it had been ‘offered an incredible experience’ of attending Newcastle’s Champions League match with 45 tickets available for students to purchase for £295 including travel, accommodation and food.

While the school claims to have purchased the tickets in good faith, it is understood that the tickets came through an unauthorised reselling process and have now been cancelled.

A Newcastle club spokesperson said: "Newcastle United has cancelled a number of tickets for the UEFA Champions League match with FC Barcelona due to a breach of season ticket terms and conditions.

“The relevant season tickets have also been cancelled with immediate effect and without refund. These tickets will be made available to Newcastle United supporters through the club's existing ticket sale process.

“Supporters who suspect unauthorised reselling are urged to send relevant information to [email protected]."

The latest ticketing fiasco comes amid rising frustrations from supporters about the club’s ticketing process, though the club insists it is making an active effort to clamp down on the unauthorised resale of tickets.

Newcastle United announce ticket details for Champions League away trip

After Barcelona, Newcastle’s first Champions League away trip will be to Belgium to face Union Saint-Gilloise.

The tie will take place in Anderlecht’s Lotto Park Stadium on October 1 (5:45pm kick-off).

The ticket application process is open for all season ticket holders until 2pm on Friday, September 12. After that, the club will allocate tickets in loyalty point order and hold back a small number of tickets for a ballot.

From 1pm on Monday, September 15, supporters successful in the application process will be able to purchase their tickets for the fixture.

48 hours later, any remaining tickets will be offered to those who applied for the fixture who did not initially meet the loyalty point threshold.