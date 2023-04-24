Newcastle United are now firmly on course to qualify for the UEFA Champions League with a top four finish after the latest round of fixtures.

Eddie Howe’s side picked up three points at St James’ Park in an important clash with Tottenham Hotspur that will be remembered as one of the most incredible Premier League games in recent history with the Magpies scoring five goals in the opening 20 minutes before eventually winning 6-1. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making the headlines in the background as the summer window edges closer.

Dan Ashworth, Newcastle’s Sporting Director, is said to be ‘personally scouting’ an 18-year old midfielder who is catching the eye in the EFL Championship with Blackburn Rovers. Elsewhere, the North East club could be set to miss out on another promising teenager with league rivals West Ham reportedly having won the race for a Northern Irish sensation. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Monday, April 24:

Newcastle United ‘eyeing transfer swoop’ for Blackburn Rovers wonderkid

Newcastle United Sporting Director Dan Ashworth is personally tracking Blackburn Rovers’ teenage midfielder Adam Wharton, according to a report from The Sun. He is said to be familiar with the England youth international from his time working at the FA but there is also reported interest from league rivals Crystal Palace and Brighton.

Wharton has caught the eye of several top flight clubs after breaking into the first team at Ewood Park this season and making 19 appearances for the club who are chasing a promotion play-off spot. It’s unlikely the 18-year old will be available on the cheap though with the report describing him as Blackburn’s ‘most saleable asset’.

‘Teenage sensation’ set for West Ham despite Newcastle interest

Per the Belfast Telegraph, Cliftonville’s teenage sensation Sean Moore is set for a summer move to Premier League outfit West Ham United. The Hammers are said to have fended off interest from Newcastle United and Scottish champions Celtic to secure the 17-year old’s signature.