There are some big calls facing Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe during the summer.

The Carabao Cup is in the trophy cabinet and Newcastle United are now fully focused on rounding off a memorable season by securing qualification for the Champions League for the second time in three seasons.

As it stands ahead of their return to Premier League action with a home clash against Brentford on Wednesday week, Eddie Howe’s men are firmly in the race for a top four spot - although the performances of the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United in Europe means a fifth place finish should be sufficient to secure a return to European football’s top table.

Of course, a place in European competition was secured as last weekend’s memorable Carabao Cup final win means United will compete in the Europa Conference League at very least and that will mean there is a need for Howe’s squad to be strengthened during the summer months. The St James Park hierarchy are believed to be targeting a goalkeeper, centre-back, a right-sided forward and a striker as they look to give Howe the best chance to build on a history-making season.

However, there are some major calls to be made on some key members of Howe’s current squad as they reach critical points in their contracts.

Which contract calls should Newcastle United prioritise this summer?

The immediate priority should be in tying down the services of key defender Fabian Schar for at least another season. The former Switzerland international is arguably the Magpies best pound-for-pound signing since former club stalwart Rob Lee after becoming an integral figure since joining in a reported £3m deal from Deportivo La Coruna in the summer of 2018. There have been suggestions a deal is almost completed after recent negotiations - but no official confirmation has been forthcoming. Club captain Jamaal Lascelles and striker Callum Wilson are also out of contract during the summer and there has been little indication either player could extend their stay on Tyneside.

Looking beyond the upcoming summer, there are a number of players who are entering the final 12 months of their current deals and that will leave them at risk of being enticed by cut-price offers from rivals. They include the likes of new England international Dan Burn, goalkeeper Nick Pope and right-back Kieran Trippier. All three are well-known to be Eddie Howe favourites and, in an ideal world, the Magpies boss would like to retain their services. However, the trio are all entering the veteran stages of their careers and it seems likely they would only be offered a one-year extension.

Perhaps the biggest call lying ahead for Howe comes with midfielder Sean Longstaff, who will also enter the final year of his contract this summer. The Magpies academy graduate has been limited to just 12 starts in all competitions this season and has not started a Premier League game since the first week of December as Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes have established themselves as Howe’s first-choice trio in the middle of the park. It seems this summer could bring a decisive decision over Longstaff’s future amid speculation the likes of Everton and Leeds United are showing an interest in his services.

Newcastle United contract end dates

Summer 2025: John Ruddy, Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar, Mark Gillespie, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Jay Turner-Cooke, Max Thompson

Summer 2026: Kieran Trippier, Martin Dubravka, Emil Krafth, Dan Burn, Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Sean Longstaff, Garang Kuol, Alfie Harrison, Isaac Hayden

Summer 2027: Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Sven Botman

Summer 2028: Joelinton, Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes

Summer 2029: Lewis Miley, Lloyd Kelly (permanent deal agreed with Juventus), William Osula