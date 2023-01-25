News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United close in on Everton's Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United will now attempt to push through a move for Anthony Gordon – after moving closer to Wembley.

By Miles Starforth
6 minutes ago - 1 min read

A goal from Joelinton gave Eddie Howe’s side a 1-0 lead going into the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton at St James's Park next week.

Last night’s game at the St Mary’s Stadium kicked off amid talks with managerless Everton over a move for 21-year-old Gordon, who was the subject of an enquiry from Newcastle last summer.

The forward was a “planned absence” from training yesterday, and the two clubs are understood to be closing in on an agreement ahead of the transfer deadline.

Howe – who wants to sign the forward as a replacement for Chris Wood, who joined Nottingham Forest on loan last week – was asked for an update on Gordon after the Southampton game.

No Comment

United's head coach said: “Honestly, I’ve got no idea. I’ve been preparing for the game, so I’ve got no idea. But I wouldn’t comment on individual players anyway."

Everton's Anthony Gordon.

On transfers, Howe added: “I’ve got no idea if we’ve got any closer to anything, but we’re actively looking, I’ve said that. But, as of tonight, I have no update.”

Howe – whose team is third in the Premier League – had stressed the importance of replacing 31-year-old striker Wood last week.

"Certainly, from my side there was no thought of letting a player go and not replacing,” said Howe. “I think that would leave us dangerously short of players. But there’s no guarantees. That’s the position we’re in.”

