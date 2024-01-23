Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have rejected a formal bid from Bayern Munich for right-back Kieran Trippier.

Bayern made an approach to Newcastle for Trippier over the weekend before testing the Premier League club's resolve with a formal bid.

Reports from Germany claimed that Newcastle would be looking for around £12.8million (€15million) for Trippier which would see them more than recoup the £12million paid to Atletico Madrid for the player two years ago. But according to Mail Sport, a £12.8million bid from Bayern has now been rejected by The Magpies, who stand firm in insisting the 33-year-old right-back is not for sale. Bayern are looking to sign a right-back this transfer window with Paris Saint-Germain's Nordi Mukiele also a target.

Trippier has been a key player for Newcastle over his 79 appearances for the club and signed a contract extension last season until the summer of 2025. But with the player's age, contract length and the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules to consider, a transfer cannot be completely ruled out.

Chief executive Darren Eales recently admitted every player at the club 'has a price'.

While Trippier has often been an example of consistency at Newcastle, the player himself has conceded his form has suffered in recent months.

"My standards have dropped," he said last month. "I'm old enough to speak about myself and my standards have been nowhere near. I've faced enough set backs in my career to know I can bounce back."