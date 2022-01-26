The fee is understood to be in the region of £30million, according to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie.

The 24-year-old is currently away in Ecuador with Brazil’s national team and will undergo a Newcastle medical while on international duty.

Bruno joined Lyon in 2020 from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense for €20million and has since made 71 appearances for the Ligue 1 club, scoring three goals.

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (C) kicks the ball past Lyon's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes during the French L1 football match between Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and Olympique Lyonnais at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on September 19, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle have been in the market for a defensive-minded midfielder this window with the Brazilian viewed as an ideal fit.

He could become The Magpies’ third signing of the January transfer window following the £12million arrival of England international Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and £25million capture of Chris Wood from Burnley.

Eddie Howe’s side remain in the market for a centre-back with Brighton & Hove Albion’s Dan Burn emerging as a fresh target after turning attentions away from the likes of Sven Botman and Diego Carlos.

