EURO 2024: Live TV broadcast details, England and Scotland match schedule, plus BBC and ITV pundit teams
England and Scotland supporters are currently finalising their plans for the next month as their sides prepare to travel to Germany in a bid for success at Euro 2024.
The Tartan Army will actually kick off the tournament when they face the hosts on Friday 14th June at Munich’s Allianz Arena as Steve Clarke’s side look to become the first Scotland side to progress beyond the group stage of a major tournament. For England, who will get their fixtures underway against Serbia on Sunday 16th June, the aim is simple - achieving a first men’s major tournament win since their 1966 World Cup Final triumph against West Germany.
In total there will be 51 games across the tournament and BBC and ITV will be sharing the responsibility of broadcasting live throughout the month-long event with the likes of Newcastle United great Alan Shearer, Manchester United legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville and former Sunderland manager David Moyes on punditry duties.
So here is the full schedule for supporters to watch the action throughout the tournament with some details of the final group games and knockout stages still to be confirmed.
Group stage
Friday 14th June - Group A: Germany v Scotland (Munich, 8pm) ITV1
Saturday 15th June - Group A: Hungary v Switzerland (Cologne, 2pm) ITV1 Group B: Spain v Croatia (Berlin, 5pm) ITV1 Italy v Albania (Dortmund, 8pm) BBC One
Sunday 16th June - Group D: Poland v Netherlands (Hamburg, 2pm) BBC One Group C: Slovenia v Denmark (Stuttgart, 5pm) ITV1 Serbia v England (Gelsenkirchen, 8pm) BBC One
Monday 17th June - Group E: Romania v Ukraine (Munich, 2pm) BBC One Belgium v Slovakia (Frankfurt, 5pm) ITV1 Group D: Austria v France (Düsseldorf, 8pm) ITV1
Tuesday 18th June - Group F: Turkey v Georgia (Dortmund, 5pm) BBC One Portugal v Czech Republic (Leipzig, 8pm) BBC One
Wednesday 19th June - Group B: Croatia v Albania (Hamburg, 2pm) ITV1 Germany v Hungary (Stuttgart, 5pm) BBC One Group A: Scotland v Switzerland (Cologne, 8pm) BBC One
Thursday 20th June - Group C: Slovenia v Serbia (Munich, 2pm) ITV1 Denmark v England (Frankfurt, 5pm) BBC One Group B: Spain v Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 8pm) ITV1
Friday 21st June - Group E: Slovakia v Ukraine (Düsseldorf, 2pm) BBC One Group D: Poland v Austria (Berlin, 5pm) ITV1 Netherlands v France (Leipzig, 8pm) BBC One
Saturday 22nd June - Group F: Georgia v Czech Republic (Hamburg, 2pm) BBC One Turkey v Portugal (Dortmund, 5pm) ITV1 Group E: Belgium v Romania (Cologne, 8pm) ITV1
Sunday 23rd June - Group A: Switzerland v Germany (Frankfurt, 8pm) BBC TBC Scotland v Hungary (Stuttgart, 8pm) BBC TBC
Monday 24th June - Group B: Croatia v Italy (Leipzig, 8pm) BBC TBC Albania v Spain (Düsseldorf, 8pm) BBC TBC
Tuesday 25th June - Group D: Netherlands v Austria (Berlin, 5pm) BBC TBC France v Poland (Dortmund, 5pm) BBC TBC Group C: England v Slovenia (Cologne, 8pm) ITV1 Group C: Denmark v Serbia (Munich, 8pm) ITV4
Wednesday 26th June - Group E: Slovakia v Romania (Frankfurt, 5pm) BBC TBC Ukraine v Belgium (Stuttgart, 5pm) BBC TBC Group F: Czech Republic v Turkey (Hamburg, 8pm) ITV TBC Georgia v Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, 8pm) ITV TBC
Round of 16
Saturday 29th June - Match 38: Runner-up of Group A v Runner-up of Group B (Berlin, 5pm) Match 37: Winner of Group A v Runner-up of Group C (Dortmund, 8pm) Sunday 30th June - Match 40: Winner of Group C v Best third-place from Group D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen), 5pm) Match 39: Winner of Group B v Best third-place from Group A/D/E/F (Cologne, 8pm)
Monday 1st July - Match 42: Runner-up of Group D v Runner-up of Group E (Düsseldorf, 5pm) - Match 41: Winner of Group F v Best third-place from Group A/B/C (Frankfurt, 8pm)
Tuesday 2nd July- Match 43: Winner of Group E v Best third-place from Group A/B/C/D (Munich, 5pm) Match 44: Winner of Group D v Runner-up of Group F (Leipzig), 8pm)
Quarter-finals
Friday 5th July - Match 45: Winner of Match 39 v Winner of Match 37 (Stuttgart, 5pm) Match 46: Winner of Match 41 v Winner of Match 42 (Hamburg, 8pm)
Saturday 6th July - Match 48: Winner of Match 40 v Winner of Match 38 (Düsseldorf, 5pm) - Match 47: Winner of Match 43 v Winner of Match 44 (Berlin, 8pm)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 9th July - Match 49: Winner of Match 45 v Winner of Match 46 (Munich, 8pm)Wednesday 10th July Match 50: Winner of Match 47 v Winner of Match 48 (Dortmund, 8pm)
Final
Sunday 14th July - Match 51: Winner of Match 49 v Winner of Match 50 (Berlin, 8pm)
Who are the presenters, pundits, commentators and co-commentators for the tournament?
BBC
Presenters - Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Mark Chapman, Alex Scott Commentators - Guy Mowbray, Robyn Cowen, Vicki Sparks, Steve Wilson, Steve Bauer, Jonathan Pearce Co-Commentators - Jermaine Jenas, Danny Murphy, Martin Keown, James McFadden Pundits - Alan Shearer, Micah Richards, Rio Ferdinand, Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard, Joe Hart, Ellen White, Ashley Williams, Cesc Fabregas, David Moyes, Rachel Corsie, Thomas Frank, James McFadden
ITV
Presenters - Mark Pougatch, Laura Woods Commentators - Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Seb Hutchinson, Pien Meulensteen, Joe Speight Co-Commentators - Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist, Andros Townsend Pundits - Roy Keane, Graeme Souness, Ian Wright, Eni Aluko, Gary Neville, Karen Carney, Ange Postecoglou, Danny Rohl, Christina Unkel (refereeing analyst)
