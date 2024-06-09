The summer transfer window will officially open for business next week and it’s sure to be a hectic summer for Newcastle United

The Magpies have already announced some of their early transfer business after they confirmed club stalwarts Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie, academy product Kelland Watts and goalkeeper Loris Karius will all depart the club when their contracts come to a close at the end of the month. A number of academy youngsters have also been told they will not be handed contracts and will depart this summer.

There will, of course, be the arrival of several new faces as the St James’ Park hierarchy look to add a goalkeeper, at least one centre-back, a winger and a versatile forward to Eddie Howe’s squad as the Magpies look to move on from the disappointment of missing out on securing a place in European competition.