Newcastle United are hoping to add another bright talent to their academy ranks.

Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on a Georgia Under-21 international as the Magpies continue to look to boost their academy ranks.

United are said to be close to a ‘full agreement’ over a deal for Dinamo Tbilisi youngster Vakhtang Salia, who has attracted attention from the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and a number of other major clubs from around European. However, one report has suggested it is Newcastle that are set to land the 17-year-old in a deal that will see Salia end the season with his current club before moving to Tyneside next summer.

FootMercato writer Santi Aouna posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Full agreement almost found between Newcastle, Dinamo Tbilisi and Vakhtang Salia. The 17-year-old Georgian striker will finish the season in Georgia and join the Magpies next season.”

The potential addition of Salia could follow a similar route to Newcastle’s successful pursuit of Serbian youth international Miodrag Pivas, who joined the Magpies during the summer transfer window after agreeing an undisclosed fee with Montenegrin club FK Jedinstvo. The 19-year-old, who can play at centre-back or in midfield, was immediately sent on loan to Dutch side Willem II but is yet to play or train with the Eredivisie outfit as he awaits a work permit.

As Serbia is not part of the European Union, Pivas requires a GVVA (work permit) before he can officially begin his loan spell with newly-promoted Willem and will be hopeful the necessary paperwork is completed for him to train with his new team-mates ahead of Saturday’s home game with PSV Eindhoven. It has been a busy summer for the Magpies academy ranks after the likes of Portsmouth’s CJ Afumuzor, West Ham United youngster Ezra Tika-Lemba, Blackburn Rovers midfielder Rory Finneran, Everton prospect Aaron Apia and Clevedon striker Kayden Lucas all moved to Tyneside.