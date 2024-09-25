Newcastle United handed January transfer boost after behind-the-scenes update emerges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell have held constructive talks after a tough summer period.

Howe and Mitchell’s relationship has been put under the microscope after Newcastle failed to make any major signings since the new sporting director’s arrival, which included an unsuccessful one-month pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. Following the end of a difficult transfer window, Mitchell spoke to the media and questioned Newcastle’s recruitment strategy.

Howe then came out and defended Newcastle’s recruitment in a press conference, stating he had not spoken to Mitchell since the interview. As first reported by i News, Howe and Mitchell have held constructive talks behind the scenes and there is ‘confidence’ that any issues have been addressed.

Mitchell admitted to playing a ‘supporting’ role in the summer transfer window but is expected to be more hands-on in the notoriously difficult and sometimes quiet January transfer window. Howe and Mitchell will have to work closely having previously spoken on a daily basis during the summer transfer window before the break in communication.

Mitchell is looking to make changes to Newcastle’s recruitment with a more effective scouting network and a data-driven recruitment process. While the former Tottenham Hotspur recruitment specialist distanced himself from Newcastle’s unsuccessful summer transfer window, he will be expected to deliver in the upcoming windows.

Despite PSR constraints, Newcastle will have money to spend in January to improve the squad. A return for Guehi is not out of the question given the defender will likely be available for significantly less than the £70million Newcastle were quoted in August.

And Howe and Mitchell’s constructive meeting will be viewed as a positive step looking ahead to the January window.