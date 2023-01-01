Newcastle were left to rue their missed chances as their six game winning streak in the Premier League came to an end. But Eddie Howe’s side did extend their unbeaten run to 12 matches, a club record across the same Premier League season.

As the full-time whistle blew, there were muted boos from sections of St James’s Park while the Leeds contingent cheered a hard-earned point. The Magpies ended 2022 at St James’s Park with just one defeat in the Premier League.

Following the match, Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi tweeted: “The boys gave everything…we now move on and focus on the next game.”

Next up for The Magpies is a crucial away match against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Ghodoussi went on to wish Magpies fans a Happy New Year and highlight the progress the club has made in 2022. Newcastle sat in the relegation zone at the start of 2022 but end the year chasing a Champions League place heading into 2023.

"We were 19th in the league this time last year, fighting for survival,” he added. “The last 12 months have been an incredible journey for all of us. Through hard work, persistence and determination, we have finished the year 3rd in the league. Our journey has only just started, we have an incredible future ahead of us, but as long as we stay united, fight as one and conquer as Newcastle United!

Mehrdad Ghodoussi, Co-Owner of Newcastle United, waves a black and white flag prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St. James Park on December 31, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)