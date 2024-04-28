Newcastle United co-owner’s ‘brilliant’ reaction to fans Bruno Guimaraes message

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben has described Newcastle United’s pre-match flag display ahead of their win over Sheffield United as ‘brilliant’. The two teams walked out onto the St James’ Park turf with fans in the Gallowgate waving flags in the shape of the Brazilian flag.

The display was aimed at Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, the Magpies’ Brazilian duo, with a message that, translated into English, read: ‘From Alianca and Rio to Newcastle Upon Tyne, a home away from home. Joelinton and Bruno, our Brazilian Geordies.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joelinton has recently extended his contract with Newcastle United whilst Guimaraes has starred this season with the club hopeful of being able to keep hold of him this summer, despite intense transfer speculation. A substantial release clause in the Brazilian’s contract means the club would be powerless to resist offers for him should that be triggered, however, as Eddie Howe confirmed, that clause can only be triggered until the end of June.

Guimaraes marked the pre-match display with a wonderful goal, getting himself on the end of Anthony Gordon’s deep cross to plant a diving header past Wes Foderingham.

Guimaraes’ strike put the Magpies ahead in the match, with an Alexander Isak penalty just moments later giving them breathing space.

Taking to X after the match, Reuben first praised the display, describing it as ‘brilliant’ before writing about the result: ‘Brilliant second half performance from @NUFC - commiserations to @SheffieldUnited and best of luck for the future’.