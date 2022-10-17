Newcastle United co-owners’ interaction sees CEO make change following Manchester United draw

Reuben and Ghodoussi were both in attendance at Old Trafford as Newcastle continued their positive start to the season with another point and clean sheet.

Afterwards, Reuben took to Twitter and posted a photo of Ghodoussi and Newcastle chief executive officer Darren Eales along with the caption: “Great performance!”

It was a hard-earned point for Eddie Howe’s side as they made it just one defeat from their opening 10 matches as well as maintaining their record of having the best defence in the Premier League with just nine goals conceded.

Ghodoussi responded to Reuben’s photo by stating: “What a handsome bloke.” To which Reuben replied: “Agreed – @DEalesNUFC [Darren Eales] is pretty fine.”

The tongue-in-cheek interaction between the two Newcastle co-owners prompted one supporter to notice that Eales’ Twitter bio had not been updated since he arrived at Newcastle in August.

He was still listed in his previous role as Atlanta United club president. While Eales isn’t as active on social media as the likes of Reuben or Ghodoussi, he promptly changed his Twitter bio to read ‘CEO of Newcastle United’ and updated his profile picture accordingly.

Amanda Staveley (2R), Jamie Reuben and Mehrdad Ghodoussi (R), Co-owners of Newcastle look on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brentford FC at St. James Park on October 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Eales spoke to the press about the club for the first time last week.