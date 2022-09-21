Newcastle United coach confirms major appointment after leaving Eddie Howe impressed

Since head coach Eddie Howe took charge at Newcastle last November, Bartlett has progressed from Under-23s goalkeeping coach to the head of the goalkeeping department at the club.

The 36-year-old was released by Newcastle as a youngster in 2005 and went on to forge a successful career in lower league football before moving to coaching.

And Bartlett confirmed his promotion via LinkedIn as he posted: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Goalkeeping at Newcastle United Football Club!”

The head of goalkeeping position had been vacant at Newcastle since long-serving coach Simon Smith left over the summer.

