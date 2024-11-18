'So proud' - Newcastle United commercial partners release statement teasing more ahead of Premier League vote
Newcastle’s non-international players travelled to Riyadh for warm-weather training and fan engagement events at the home of Al Nassr. On Monday, Howe’s squad returned to Newcastle via a Saudia flight.
Newcastle have partnered up with Saudia once again for the trip during the international break.
Following the conclusion of the trip, Saudia took to social media to express pride in partnering up with the club.
“Newcastle depart Saudi Arabia in style after an unforgettable weekend!” Saudia’s post read. “Saudia enabled many memorable moments for our guests, bringing the community closer to their footballing heroes here in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
“We are so proud to partner with @NUFC and can’t wait for more special moments in the future!”
It’s Newcastle’s third official visit to Saudi Arabia since the 2021 takeover led by the nation’s Public Investment Fund. The Magpies squad didn’t play any friendly matches over the weekend with 13 first-team players and three Under-21s players making the journey over.
Newcastle’s international players and those recovering from injury such as Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Sven Botman, Emil Krafth and Jamaal Lascelles did not make the trip over.
Saudia’s fellow Saudi Arabia flag carrier Riyadh Air recently agreed a nine-figure stadium naming rights deal with Atletico Madrid described as the ‘most significant’ commercial deal in the club’s history. Newcastle are currently exploring options regarding the future of St James’ Park, which includes the possibility of building a new stadium on a new site.
Commercial partnerships with the likes of Saudia will be crucial for Newcastle in combating Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules. However, with Saudia’s links to PIF, Newcastle’s ability to profit significantly from the partnership is limited by the Premier League’s Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules.
There will be a vote on a potential change to rules among Premier League clubs on Friday, November 22.
