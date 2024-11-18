Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sandro Tonali’s return to the San Siro didn’t go according to plan on Sunday evening as Italy were beaten 3-1 by France in the Nations League.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since returning from suspension in September, Tonali has started every match for Italy in the Nations League as they secured a quarter-final place. But in their final group stage match, which saw Tonali return to the San Siro for the second time as a player since leaving AC Milan, they suffered their first defeat as an Adrien Rabiot brace and a Guglielmo Vicario own goal saw France secure a comfortable win with Andrea Cambiaso scoring for the hosts.

Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan for £52million last summer and quickly returned to the San Siro as The Magpies were draw against Milan in their opening Champions League group stage match. Tonali started the 0-0 draw but shortly after was handed a 10-month betting ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Tonali has put in some positive displays since returning from suspension. The 24-year-old midfielder scored his first Italy goal in a 1-0 win over Belgium last week but couldn’t help his country secure another win.

Newcastle United beat Nottingham Forest on penalties at the City Ground in August. | Getty Images

He has also assisted two goals in his last three appearances for Newcastle as he looks to score his first goal at club level since his Premier League debut against Aston Villa in August 2023.

Tonali played another 90 minutes against France on Sunday night as the Italian media assessed his performance. Sky Italia handed Tonali a score of six out of 10, stating: “He does not fail to contribute his muscular strength to the midfield battle. However, the French win, playing better in the middle for almost the entire match. The match with Guendouzi ends in a draw, but Tonali does not pass.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assessing Tonali’s performance, the Italian sport outlet said: “Used on the centre-left [of midfield], he also struggles in a midfield that lacks precision and ideas. He ensures the usual contribution of shots and lungs but it is not enough.”

Eddie Howe facing Tonali decision v West Ham

Tonali will now return to Newcastle in preparation for next Monday’s Premier League match against West Ham United at St James’ Park (8pm kick-off). The Magpies head into the game looking to make it four wins in a row in all competitions.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe also faces a tough call on whether to start Tonali after the decision to drop him back to the bench has seen Newcastle win consecutive league matches with a midfield of Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes.