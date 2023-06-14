News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims

Liverpool warned over move for Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes amid talks on deal

Liverpool have been linked with a move for a key Newcastle United player.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read

Bruno Guimaraes will not want to walk away from Champions League football with Newcastle United, according to a former Liverpool player.

Jurgen Klopp has been linked with a summer move for the midfielder, who is in talks over a new deal at St James' Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, ex-Liverpool defender Glen Johnson does not believe that Guimaraes, on Brazil duty with club-mate Joelinton, will want to leave Newcastle after helping the club finish fourth in the Premier League last season.

Most Popular

Klopp's side finished four points behind them in fifth place.

Johnson told BetFred: “If you’re playing for Newcastle United in the Champions League, then that’s a bit difficult to give up.

"I don’t know whether he sees himself at Newcastle in the long-term, but any time that a club like Liverpool comes in for you, then it’s always going to grab your attention.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"However, in regards to a move this summer, all the best players want to play in the Champions League, so he may want to stay at Newcastle United for that reason.

"I still believe that Liverpool will have a sniff, because it’s Liverpool after all, and they’re going to be back in the Champions League themselves sooner rather than later.”

Prize asset

Meanwhile, a new contract for Guimaraes, under contract until 2025, is being discussed.

Asked last month if the 25-year-old was set for a new deal, United head coach Eddie Howe said: "I think, yeah, all players will be looked at individually.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The club will be very keen to protect their assets, and be ahead of the curve in terms of contract length, and make sure we’re in a strong position.

"But also recognising players who have done well, and rewarding them for their performances."

Guimaraes joined Newcastle from Olympique Lyonnais early last year in a £33million deal.

Related topics:Liverpool