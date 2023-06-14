Bruno Guimaraes will not want to walk away from Champions League football with Newcastle United, according to a former Liverpool player.

Jurgen Klopp has been linked with a summer move for the midfielder, who is in talks over a new deal at St James' Park.

However, ex-Liverpool defender Glen Johnson does not believe that Guimaraes, on Brazil duty with club-mate Joelinton, will want to leave Newcastle after helping the club finish fourth in the Premier League last season.

Klopp's side finished four points behind them in fifth place.

Johnson told BetFred: “If you’re playing for Newcastle United in the Champions League, then that’s a bit difficult to give up.

"I don’t know whether he sees himself at Newcastle in the long-term, but any time that a club like Liverpool comes in for you, then it’s always going to grab your attention.

"However, in regards to a move this summer, all the best players want to play in the Champions League, so he may want to stay at Newcastle United for that reason.

"I still believe that Liverpool will have a sniff, because it’s Liverpool after all, and they’re going to be back in the Champions League themselves sooner rather than later.”

Prize asset

Meanwhile, a new contract for Guimaraes, under contract until 2025, is being discussed.

Asked last month if the 25-year-old was set for a new deal, United head coach Eddie Howe said: "I think, yeah, all players will be looked at individually.

"The club will be very keen to protect their assets, and be ahead of the curve in terms of contract length, and make sure we’re in a strong position.

"But also recognising players who have done well, and rewarding them for their performances."