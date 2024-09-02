Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have confirmed a loan exit for 19-year-old summer signing Miodrag Pivas.

The versatile defender has joined Dutch Eredivisie side Willem II on a season-long loan. It comes after Pivas joined Newcastle from Serbian side FK Jedinstvo Ub.

Pivas made 26 first team appearances during the 2023-24 campaign, scoring once. The 6ft 2in Serbian played in defensive midfield at youth level but featured more frequently as a centre-back since breaking into senior football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He arrived at Newcastle as an under-the-radar signing as the plan was to loan him out for the 2024-25 campaign, much like Yankuba Minteh was last season. With the Dutch transfer window closing on Monday, September 2, Pivas was able to secure a loan exit despite the English transfer window closing last week.

Pivas’ lack of involvement for Newcastle since arriving at the club in July raised questions amongst supporters. The Serbian was not involved with the first team or Under-21s side during pre-season, training or the opening weeks of the 2024-25 campaign.

While such loan moves can often be used to help circumvent any work permit issues, club sources claim Pivas’ move to the Netherlands is player development focused. The defender makes the move having been the subject of high praise from Serbian football icon Nemanja Matic.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder described the youngster earlier this year as having ‘huge talent and serious potential’, making comparisons with defenders Nemanja Vidic and Branislav Ivanovic.

In addition to Pivas, Newcastle are also set to confirm a loan exit for left-back Jamal Lewis while there is uncertainty surrounding Garang Kuol following an injury picked up earlier this summer.