Newcastle have appointed former Leicester City finance director Simon Capper as the club’s new chief financial officer. Capper has spent the past 12 years at the King Power Stadium having previously worked in the same position at Sheffield United.

He becomes the club’s second behind the scenes addition from Leicester this year after recruitment operations manager Claire Burrows joined in May.

Capper’s is an important one for Newcastle as the club has to carefully manage its finances in order to adhere to Financial Fair Play guidelines while also planning to bolster Eddie Howe’s squad in preparation for Champions League football next season.

Since Newcastle’s Saudi-led takeover in October 2021, several senior positions behind the scenes have been filled with Dan Ashworth appointed sporting director, Darren Eales appointed as chief executive officer and Peter Silverstone as chief commercial officer.

Last month, Newcastle announced its new front of shirt sponsor and home shirt for the 2023-24 campaign, providing a significant financial boost. Events company Sela agreed a deal understood to be worth £25million-per-season, a significant upgrade on the £6.5million-per-season deal with former shirt sponsor FUN88.

Following his appointment, the Jamaican-born CFO told the Newcastle website: “This is a wonderful opportunity to be part of a team that is committed to excellence in all areas.

“Newcastle United is challenging football’s status quo and has embarked on an exciting journey to build a sustainable, leading, Premier League and European club.

“Moving back to the north of England - where I have previously lived - has also been a major influence. People in the North East are friendly and passionate, and this is a hugely exciting city and club to be part of.

“I am already enjoying working with and getting to know the club’s hugely talented staff and look forward to our journey together.”

Newcastle United CEO, Darren Eales, added: “I’m delighted to welcome Simon to Newcastle United.

