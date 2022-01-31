The 26-year-old left-back joins on loan from Premier League rivals Aston Villa. Targett arrived on Tyneside on Monday morning to complete a medical ahead of the move and is Newcastle’s fourth signing of the January transfer window.

Speaking to the club website, he said: "I'm delighted to be here. I can't wait to get going and meet all the fans and hopefully we can have a successful end to the season.

Matt Target of Aston Villa celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at Selhurst Park on November 27, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

"My family have friends here and they've always said it's a football-mad city, so to experience it and be part of it – I'm really looking forward to it."

Targett was named as Aston Villa’s Player’s Player of the 2020-21 season after playing in every Premier League match for the West Midlands side.

He also has Premier League experience with Southampton and will wear the number 13 shirt during his temporary stay at Newcastle.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe added: "We have gone into this transfer window with a plan to add strong competition in specific areas of the team and Matt will be a fantastic option for us on the left.

“He has important Premier League experience and know-how at this level, so I'm really pleased we've been able to add him to the squad.”

Dan Burn will follow Targett through the door at Newcastle after a £13million deal was agreed with Brighton & Hove Albion. The defender was on Tyneside on Monday for a medical after agreeing personal terms.

And after seeing a move for Stade Reims striker Hugo Ekitike fail to materialise, Newcastle were dealt a second deadline day blow in their pursuit of Jesse Lingard.

The Magpies were in dialogue with Manchester United regarding a potential loan move on deadline day but have failed to come to an agreement.

Lingard is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and was keen on a loan move to Newcastle but Manchester United have poured cold water on a potential move to any club on deadline day. Barring a late twist, Newcastle are set to end the window with five additions.

