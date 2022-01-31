The 29-year-old has agreed personal terms with The Magpies and has arrived at the club’s training ground in Benton for his medical.

Blyth born Burn is a boyhood Newcastle fan and is set to become a deadline day signing.

Sky Sports News’ Keith Downie confirmed Burn’s arrival for his medical by posting a short video on Twitter showing the 6ft 7in defender leaving a car and entering Newcastle’s training ground.

Burn was released by Newcastle as a youngster but has gone on to make 74 Premier League appearances during his time at the Amex Stadium after working his way back up the football pyramid via spells at Darlington, Fulham, Wigan Athletic and Yeovil Town.

Newcastle had two initial bids of £8million and £10million reportedly rejected by Brighton, who wanted to keep hold of the 29-year-old this window.

Dan Burn of Brighton & Hove Albion reacts during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Swansea City at American Express Community Stadium on September 22, 2021 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

