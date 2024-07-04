Newcastle United confirm 'iconic' St James' Park change for 2024-25 season after £30m deal
The club have changed the ‘Newcastle United’ lettering on the East Stand to match the previous lettering used up until 2011.
Since then, ‘Newcastle United’ has been displayed on top of the East Stand in the typeface used by Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct. While all other Sports Direct signage and remnants of Ashley’s ownership at Newcastle have been removed from St James’ Park, the East Stand lettering remained.
But this week has seen the Sports Direct lettering removed and new lettering installed in its place. After initially teasing the change earlier this week, Newcastle officially unveiled it on social media by posting an image of the new-look East Stand with the caption: “An iconic symbol of our past. Part of our future.”
The club also published a montage video featuring archive footage of the East Stand along with the replacement of the Sports Direct lettering. The video featured a quote from Newcastle icon Sir Bobby Robson: “The atmosphere and the ambience, the noise factor and the enthusiasm that you pick up from the public - it’s a wonderful place to play football.”
In addition to the East Stand changes, the Castore logos on the Gallowgate Stand will be replaced by Adidas logos after the club agreed a five-year deal worth upwards of £30million per-season with the German sports manufacturers.
The new 2024-25 home shirt went on sale on June 7 with the away kit and third kit set to follow ahead of the new Premier League season next month.
