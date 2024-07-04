'Confirmed' - Man Utd secure second summer deal after Newcastle United agreement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United have confirmed a contract extension for head coach Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag has extended his stay at Old Trafford until June 2026 having won two major trophies in his two seasons at the club.

Manchester United beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final in Ten Hag’s first season in charge. And back in May, the 54-year-old inflicted more misery on The Magpies by winning the FA Cup and confirming England’s final European place.

Newcastle finished one place ahead of Manchester United in seventh and would have qualified for the Conference League had Manchester City won the FA Cup instead. Instead, Manchester United claimed the Europa League spot and sixth-place Chelsea qualified for the Conference League with Newcastle becoming only the second Premier League side in the last decade to finish inside the top seven and not qualify for Europe.

The contract extension for Ten Hag is Man United’s second major deal confirmed this week following the appointment of Dan Ashworth as sporting director from Newcastle United.

Following the deal, Ashworth told the Manchester United club website: “With two trophies in the past two seasons, Erik has reinforced his record as one of the most consistently successful coaches in European football.

"While the club’s review of last season highlighted areas for improvement, it also reached a clear conclusion that Erik was the best partner for us to work with in driving up standards and outcomes.

"This group of players and staff have already shown they are capable of competing and winning at the top level; now we need to do it more consistently.

“With our strengthened football leadership team now in place, we are looking forward to working hand-in-hand with Erik to achieve our shared ambitions for this football club.”

On his new deal, Ten Hag commented: “I am very pleased to have reached agreement with the club to continue working together. Looking back at the past two years, we can reflect with pride on two trophies and many examples of progression from where we were when I joined.

“However, we must also be clear that there is still lots of hard work ahead to reach the levels expected of Manchester United, which means challenging for English and European titles.