Kuol, who joined the Magpies from A-League side Central Coast Mariners at the beginning of the month, will spend the remainder of the season in Scotland after joining Hearts on-loan. The 18-year-old rose to prominence with some stunning displays in his native Australia and was included in the Socceroos squad for the World Cup.

Kuo joins a Hearts side that currently sit 3rd in the SPL table and could be available to make his debut against St Mirren on Friday, should his international clearance come in time. Hearts boss Robbie Neilson admitted this week he was hopeful of having Kuol available for selection for Friday’s game.

"We're just on the paperwork at the moment to try and get it done," Neilson said. "I've no idea if it will be done by Friday. It would be great if we could but we'll just need to wait and see.”