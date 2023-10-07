Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Guimaraes has agreed a new deal to extend his stay at Newcastle until June 2028. The Brazilian’s new contract is understood to include a release clause in the region of £100million.

The Brazilian also publicly declared he is ‘staying’ with his celebration after scoring in the 8-0 win at Sheffield United last month before kissing the Newcastle club crest on his shirt.

And following official confirmation from the club, Guimaraes said: “Bruno said: “I’m absolutely delighted. The fans have made me feel at home since my first day here and I feel so loved in my life.

“I’m so happy here. It’s a place that is so comfortable to be and I hope to keep making the supporters happy and helping the team do well. That’s my goal, because there are no words to describe how happy I am to be here.

“I remember in my first interview, I said I wanted to play for this club in the Champions League and now it’s happening. We are doing so well and when I look around the pitch at my team-mates, I am so proud of them all. I’m proud of everyone; the team, the staff, the owners and the fans.

“The city believes again and it’s unbelievable what we have done for the team. I hope that this can continue. It’s amazing what has happened in my life in the last two years.”

Guimaraes’ representatives had been in contract talks with Newcastle since the back end of last season and have now reached an agreement. The deal the Brazilian agreed when he joined The Magpies from Lyon in January 2022 for £40million ran until June 2026.

Guimaraes has attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League and even admitted to having ‘a conversation’ with Real Madrid last summer as the La Liga giants looked for midfield reinforcements after losing Casemiro to Manchester United.