Newcastle United will still be on cloud nine following their stunning win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League earlier this week. Their hard-fought performance ended in a deserved 4-1 win thanks to a full team effort, and homegrown talent Sean Longstaff carved out a core memory by getting himself on the scoresheet.

The 25-year-old made a superb run and sliced the ball into the net to mark Newcastle’s third of the evening, joining Miguel Almirón, Dan Burn and Fabian Schär on the scoresheet. Longstaff has truly blossomed under Eddie Howe and now he is set to be rewarded for his progress at the club.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

According to Football Insider, Newcastle have entered talks with the midfielder over a new deal and he is reportedly in line for a ‘big pay rise’ after becoming a strong and reliable member of the first team. Longstaff penned a new contract just last year, lifting him up from being the lowest-paid member of Howe’s team. But now, new terms are set to be agreed and an even bigger wage is on the cards.

While Longstaff was establishing himself as a senior player, he turned a lot of heads and former Newcastle star Mick Quinn had a lot of praise for his efforts. Writing for The Chronicle back in 2019, the radio presenter was blown away by his temperament and how well he had grabbed his opportunity in the team.

“His composure is fantastic, his retention of the ball is second to none and he has looked like he has been in the team all season. That is the sign of a top quality player.