Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have announced a club first multi-year commercial partnership with Quidd.

Quidd is a digital collectable and NFT marketplace subsidiary of Animoca Brands.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement read: "The partnership will provide Newcastle United supporters around the world with the opportunity to build and trade collections of officially licensed digital trading cards, digital video moments, and digital memorabilia on Quidd while unlocking a number of exclusive experiences."

As part of the partnership, limited-edition Newcastle United digital trading cards will be released on March 28 at 2pm (GMT) on the Quidd marketplace. It is the latest commercial partnership announced by the club as it looks to increase its commercial revenue and help combat the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Newcastle's chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone commented on the partnership: "Quidd is the ideal partner for our first-ever, officially licensed, digital collection.

"As Newcastle United's fanbase expands globally, it is important we find new, and innovative, ways to build strong connections with club supporters wherever they are, and across a variety of different platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This innovative partnership with Quidd will allow us to reach and engage club supporters through an exciting digital collection which will augment our much-anticipated future retail offering."

Quidd chief executive Michael Bramlage added: "We're thrilled to partner with Newcastle United as we venture further into the world of sports collectibles.

"The collecting of football stickers and cards is deeply embedded in football culture. In the same way that the internet, mobile devices and streaming services have profoundly changed the football viewing experience, we are using technology to help transform the football collecting experience.

"Our partnership with Newcastle United will showcase the unique capabilities of digital collectibles as an easy, fast, and fun way to collect, updating a long-cherished hobby for the modern age." Newcastle have already agreed over £65million worth of commercial deals over the past 12 months. A £25million per-season sponsorship deal with Sela was agreed last summer and the club also have an incoming five-year kit manufacturing deal with Adidas set to start this summer which is understood to be worth around £40million per-season.