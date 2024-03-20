Newcastle United's St James' Park officially assessed after major decision made
England's national football team are set to return to St James' Park for the first time in almost 20 years.
England will face Bosnia & Herzegovina on Monday, June 3 (7:45pm kick-off) at St James' Park. It is the first time Newcastle United's home ground has hosted an England international football match since a 2-0 win over Azerbaijan in 2005. The match is England's penultimate friendly ahead of the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany. And like most matches at St James' Park, it is set to be a sell-out.
As of March 19, the only remaining tickets left on general sale are a select few 'ticket plus' options priced at £85. The remaining tickets are located around the Platinum Club area of the Milburn Stand at St James' Park.
According to Mail Online, Football Association representatives visited St James' Park earlier this month to conduct an assessment of the stadium and its facilities ahead of England's visit in June.
England manager Gareth Southgate has said about the visit to St James' Park: "We're really looking forward to taking the team back to the North East and to a city that is synonymous with football in this country.
"We will follow that with another special occasion at Wembley [v Iceland on June 7] allowing our fans the opportunity to give us a final send off before we head to Germany for another exciting summer.
"Both opponents in June are sure to provide stiff competition and play an important in our preparation for the tournament."
England's return to St James' Park comes as several Newcastle players are pushing for a place in Southgate's Euro 2024 squad. Kieran Trippier is a tournament regular under Southgate while Nick Pope and Callum Wilson were part of England's World Cup squad in Qatar.
All three players are currently out injured but The Magpies are still represented in the latest England squad for the friendly matches against Brazil and Belgium later this month. Winger Anthony Gordon received his first senior England call-up after bouncing back from an injury scare.
Gordon has scored 10 goals for Newcastle so far this season and will be hoping to be in action at St James' Park with England ahead of the Euro 2024 tournament.