The club has partnered with sports travel experts Sportsbreaks.com and Destination Sport Travel.

The partnership involves Sportsbreaks.com becoming the club’s official travel supplier with official ticket and hotel packages for all Newcastle United fixtures at St James’s Park.

The UK-based firm will also become Newcastle United Women’s official training kit partner.

Destination Sport Travel, Sportsbreaks.com’s sister business, provides Newcastle with first team and business travel.

Newcastle’s head of commercial Dale Aitchison said: “Partnering with Sportsbreaks.com and Destination Sport Travel encompasses all areas of the Newcastle United as it will play a significant role in the growth of our women's team as well as supplying travel for our men's team, whilst also offering travel packages to our supporters. It's an agreement that brings all areas of the football club together.

"With supporters from all locations, it is great to be able to offer a one-stop shop for fans looking to travel to games at St. James' Park with travel, accommodation and match tickets all in one place."

Rob Slawson, managing director of Sportsbreaks.com and Destination Sport Travel, added: "We're delighted to announce a multi-year partnership with Newcastle United encompassing team and business travel, plus official ticket and hotel breaks for supporters.

"From a team and business travel perspective, our Destination Sport Travel staff have a long-standing relationship with the club having delivered for them over many years including this summer's pre-season trips to Austria, Germany and Portugal.

"Equally, we're looking forward to adding official Newcastle United ticket and hotel breaks to our growing portfolio of Sportsbreaks.com football match breaks. Newcastle is a fantastic city destination in its own right, plus a special place to watch football.

"We're sure these packages will be in high demand from Magpies supporters around the world.

"As a company, we're committed to supporting the growth of women's sport so will be proud to see the Sportsbreaks.com logo appear on the training kits of Newcastle United Women."