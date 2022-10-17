Newcastle United sign former West Ham United winger until the end of the season

The former England Under-17 international joins up with Newcastle’s Under-21s side following a successful trial.

Diallo featured in The Young Magpies’ Premier League 2 match against local rivals Middlesbrough earlier this month following his release from West Ham in the summer.

Following his arrival at Newcastle, the left-winger told the club website: "Firstly, I want to say thank you to the club for giving me an opportunity to become a Newcastle player. I'm very delighted to be here and will be looking forward to playing and helping the team.

"From day one, the players and staff were good to me and helped me settle in quickly so that made everything else easier.

"I'm really looking forward to getting started to help the team and work hard to achieve our goals as a team for the season."

Newcastle academy director, Steve Harper, added: "We are delighted that Amadou is joining us until the end of the season.

"He has performed well over his extended trial period and his signing gives us increased options in wide areas in the under-21 group."