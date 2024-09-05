Newcastle United have confirmed new appointments in its academy set-up following some key departures over the summer.

Ben Dawson left as Newcastle Under-21s head coach to join Leicester City and Graeme Carrick left the same position with the Under-18s side to join his brother Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough.

Ian Bogie also left his long-term coaching role at the club’s academy earlier this year. The former Newcastle midfielder was replaced by Jack Brazil as Under-16s coach.

Much like the first-team, it’s been a summer of change for Newcastle’s academy. At Under-21s level, former Sunderland head coach Jack Ross and Neil Winskill have taken interim charge following Dawson’s departure.

Meanwhile, Carrick has been replaced by Chris Moore as Under-18s lead coach assisted by former Gateshead man and Middlesbrough coach James Marwood.

Graeme Coulson has moved up to become Newcastle’s Under-15s lead coach with Ian Skinner coming in to replace him as Under-14s coach. Former Gateshead goalkeeper James Montgomery has been confirmed as the club’s new Under-13 to 16 goalkeeper coach.

Ben Ashcroft has been named as the club’s Professional Development Phase goalkeeper coach.

Former Sunderland midfielder Liam Bridcutt has joined as a sessional coach at Newcastle’s academy and the club’s former goalkeeper coach Paul Barron has returned as a goalkeeper coach mentor and sessional coach.

Finally, Newcastle confirmed the appointment of Moyo Arowolo as the club’s new pre-academy/foundation phase coach. Arowolo joined Newcastle back in July having previously worked at Millwall, Fulham and Manchester United’s Foundation.