Newcastle United have confirmed their new shirt sponsor – and home kit.

Sela, based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, have signed a "multi-year" deal, understood to be worth around £25million a season, with the Premier League club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The events company replace long-standing sponsor FUN88 on the club's jerseys, which will again be made by Castore for the 2023/24 season.

Newcastle chief executive officer Darren Eales said: "We're delighted to welcome Sela as our new front-of-shirt partner.

"This partnership follows a highly competitive commercial process, and we believe we have found the perfect front of shirt partner to support us in reaching our objectives on and off the pitch.

"We team up at an exciting time in the history of both organisations given both share an ambitious vision to expand their brands globally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fan engagement is central to what we do at Newcastle United, and, in Sela, we're partnering with an organisation with shared interests that has delivered incredible events and experiences to millions of people over many years."

Chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone said: "Sela joins us on our exciting journey back into the UEFA Champions League, enabling us to reach and engage with an even greater global audience together.

"We're proud to put their brand at the front and centre of our next stage of growth as an elite global Premier League club.

"Our partnership will provide a key gateway to growing our fanbase globally, and specifically in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, while showcasing Sela’s activities and iconic destinations and properties, as they look to diversify their business activities in the UK and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sela has an incredible track record in delivering experiences across recreational sectors, and particularly in marketing sporting assets and properties including the Spanish Super Cup and Italian Super Cup.

"We believe they will market our club and brand accordingly, boosting our aim to be the most supported Premier League club in Saudi Arabia – a country with a young, digitally-savvy population that is hugely passionate about football.

"We look forward to announcing further details of our partnership in due course."

The news follows the announcement that noon.com will again be the club's sleeve sponsor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad